‘Died and gone to heaven’ – Exclusive: Barry Fry makes Peterborough United claim ahead of Championship return

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has claimed that he will think he has died and gone to heaven if the club is in the top half of the Sky Bet Championship table come the end of the season, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Posh are back in the second tier after eight seasons away and will now bee looking to build further on the brilliant job that Darren Ferguson has done at London Road.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics will once again be expected to perform to the best of their ability moving forwards into the 2021/22 campaign, with both players scoring 33 and 15 goals respectively last term as the Posh claimed automatic promotion.

Meanwhile further new signings are also likely, with the club having already brought in the likes of Jack Marriott, David Cornell, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez from Derby County, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City, Leicester City and Ramsgate respectively.

Speaking recently about the season ahead to FLW, Fry was quick to make the following claim over where his side could finish in the Championship moving forwards:

“You’d be talking about a completely different ball game entirely if that was to happen.

“If we finish in seventh or eighth in the Championship, I’ll think I have died and gone to heaven.”

The last time Posh were in the Championship was all the way back in the 2012/13 season, with the club finishing 22nd in the league standings on that occasion as they succumbed to relegation.

Both Fry and co will be looking to avoid any repeat of that happening in the campaign ahead, with the club looking to build for the future once more as they look to carry their momentum from last season into the upcoming one at London Road.

It will be intriguing to see how they fair this time around.