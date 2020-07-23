‘Didn’t think it could get any worse’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at dig from former key figure

Former Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has mocked the club after they dramatically missed the play-offs yesterday, which has left many Reds fans fuming.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side needed to take just a point to secure a place in the play-offs on the final day of the season but were beaten 4-1 at the hands of Stoke City.

Cardiff City and Swansea City both won, with the Swans 4-1 scoreline meaning Forest missed out on the top six on goal difference.

It will likely be a difficult pill to swallow for Lamouchi, his squad, and – of course – the fans.

It doesn’t seem to have had that impact on everyone linked to the club, however, as Al Hasawi took to Twitter last night to subtly mock Forest after their slip-up.

The Kuwaiti businessman’s five-year ownership of the club was a dramatic one, which included nine different managers and Forest avoiding relegation to League One on goal difference.

He spent much of that period as the club’s chairman and didn’t always make the most sensible or measured decisions, with his tenure likened in an interview in The Athletic to “having a teenager owning a football club”.

Unsurprisingly, Al Hasawi’s late-night dig hasn’t gone down well with the City Ground faith and many fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

