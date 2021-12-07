‘Didn’t seem to have the tactical nous to get things done’ – Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End departure: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side Preston North End sacked manager Frankie McAvoy yesterday evening, bringing his seven-month tenure as permanent boss to an end.

Winning his last four games of the 2020/21 campaign with the Lilywhites, they went into this season with the momentum needed to get off to a solid start.

However, the Lancashire side were unable to take advantage of this, losing their opening three league matches of this season and failed to gain any form of consistency since then as they continued to struggle in the bottom half of the table under McAvoy’s stewardship.

Quiz: Has Emil Riis ever scored a goal for Preston North End at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Reading - Madejski Stadium Yes No

They currently sit in an underwhelming 18th position, nine points above the relegation zone but looked to be declining again after claiming just four points from a possible 15 in their last five matches, with the most gutting defeat of all coming away at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Although Ben Brereton Diaz’s effort was the only goal that separated the two sides at Ewood Park, this latest defeat proved to be one loss too many for Preston’s board who have now decided to opt for a change.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is reportedly set to take the reins at Deepdale as he takes the step up from League One to the Championship.

But focusing more specifically on ex-manager McAvoy, we asked three of our writers at Football League World writers for their thoughts on his departure and whether his dismissal was the right decision.

Ned Holmes

I was shocked to see Preston pull the plug on Frankie McAvoy’s tenure but in my eyes, it was the right decision.

It’s hard to say that the side have made much progress under his leadership and were it not for the goals of Emil Riis, this season could’ve been a dire one for the Deepdale faithful.

The appointment of Ryan Lowe really justifies what is perhaps something of a ruthless decision and if I were a Preston fan, I’d be really excited about the future.

McAvoy seemed like a good guy and someone that cares about the club but North End were beginning to stagnate.

This is a forward-thinking decision and I’m excited to see how it pans out!

Ben Wignall

I will try to keep this short and sweet because there’s a lot I could say on this subject but in the end it’s the right decision.

There’s no doubting that McAvoy deserved the job on the strength of his results as caretaker manager but there was always a worry that things might go pear-shaped when teams actually have something to play for.

Most of North End’s wins at the back end of last season were in dead rubber matches and we soon found out this season that they’d be outclassed in a lot of matches during the current campaign.

McAvoy just didn’t seem to have the tactical nous to get things done and a calamitous 2-0 defeat to Blackpool in their first league meeting with the Seasiders for 11 years was the final straw for some – that was well over a month before he was actually sacked though.

There were some good results recently but performances on the whole didn’t really improve and the hierarchy have in the end come to the right decision to make a change now and bring someone in with a forward-thinking philosophy and Ryan Lowe is the ideal man for that.

Toby Wilding

This does seem to be the right decision for Preston to make over McAvoy’s future.

Admittedly, North End did pick up some impressive results under him, not least that win at Bournemouth and draw with Fulham, which showed the promise they possess.

However, that is something they were unable to exploit on a regular basis, with Preston struggling to build momentum through results, and there were times when they looked rather void of ideas, particularly when going forward in attack.

As a result, it was hard to see the club moving forward under McAvoy, and with many of the fanbase seemingly keen for a change as well, it makes sense for Preston to have made this decision, to keep supporters on side, as well as progressing on the pitch.

If therefore, North End are able to back this up with a strong appointment who does well for the club, this could prove to be a sensible move by those in charge at Deepdale.