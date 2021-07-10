Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Doncaster Rovers News

‘Didn’t see this coming’, ‘What a squad we’re building’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans react as sixth summer signing arrives

Published

2 mins ago

on

Doncaster Rovers have been very active this summer already as Richie Wellens looks to build what he hopes is a promotion-winning squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

After two playing stints with Donny, Wellens has returned as manager after stints with Oldham, Swindon Town and Salford City and there’s hope that a fan favourite in the dugout will bring positive results on the pitch.

Donny have lost a few senior players this summer with the likes of Reece James and Brad Halliday moving on, but five new additions have arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium, including Portsmouth’s Ben Close and a second spell at the club for Tommy Rowe.

One area that hadn’t been addressed so far was the forward line, but Wellens has taken steps to address that today with the signing of Jordy Hiwula.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Yorkshire side, with his last club being Portsmouth where he restricted to just 14 games because of injury.

Hiwula has scored goals in the past for the likes of Coventry, Fleetwood and Bradford City though and Wellens will be hoping the striker will provide good competition for Fejiri Okenabirhie and Omar Bogle.

Doncaster fans have been reacting to the news on social media with the majority happy at the strengthening of their attacking options.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Didn’t see this coming’, ‘What a squad we’re building’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans react as sixth summer signing arrives

