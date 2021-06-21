‘Didn’t see this coming’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as Arsenal player seals transfer agreement

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal centre back Mark McGuinness, as they continue their preparations for their 2021/22 Championship campaign.

20-year-old McGuiness is the Bluebirds’ second signing of the summer after securing the services of Luton Town striker James Collins on a free transfer – and will link up with Mick McCarthy’s side as he makes his case to heavily involved next year in pre-season.

The defender spent last season out on loan at Ipswich Town under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook, making 24 appearances in League One and scoring one goal as he got his first real taste of senior football.

However, he seemed to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates after returning from Norfolk – and will now be looking to make the step up to Cardiff’s level after spending that time in the third tier last season.

He will compete with the likes of Aden Flint, Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson after the summer departure of Sol Bamba, who bravely overcame his cancer battle this season.

With the confirmation of this signing, how do Cardiff City fans feel about this signing? Are they excited they are bringing in a young, exciting player? Or do they have reservations over his lack of Championship experience? Let’s take a look at what some of their fans on Twitter have been saying.

Didn’t see this coming, sounds a decent player from what I’ve heard https://t.co/j5IElK58XV — Ceiron Wesley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@wesley_ceiron18) June 21, 2021

Nice to see us getting business done early 👏🏻 https://t.co/pFafgodMF0 — CJ (@Jinks_11) June 21, 2021

20 years old from arsenal gotta be something about right him? 6 ft 3 and good on the ball apparently maybe this is a replacement for brown who’s been linked with a move away? https://t.co/XAbmty5G4s — MATT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Mattlid18) June 21, 2021

Sounds like a decent signing from what Ipswich fans are saying. #CityAsOne https://t.co/uKHtLdDO7k — Owain Reed (@Glynazard) June 21, 2021

Seems sensible – got to have potential and not breaking the bank. Back up for Moz, Flint and Nelson for sure, but we were looking light at CB especially if we stick with 3 at the back next season. https://t.co/Cy87CcPsff — CCFC Fans (@FansCCFC) June 21, 2021

Arsenal fans seem gutted that he’s gone permanently so maybe that’s a good sign! Just announce the other signing now lads https://t.co/KuEk23aEXA — Trav 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Travis_CCFC) June 21, 2021

Young cb and highly rated by Arsenal and Ipswich fans, what a signing https://t.co/WoyWiOz8L2 — dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_ccfcdan) June 21, 2021

Don’t know who it is but I’ll take it https://t.co/nCzqzYxeaB — jac willis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jacwillisccfc) June 21, 2021