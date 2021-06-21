Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Didn’t see this coming’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as Arsenal player seals transfer agreement

13 mins ago

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal centre back Mark McGuinness, as they continue their preparations for their 2021/22 Championship campaign.

20-year-old McGuiness is the Bluebirds’ second signing of the summer after securing the services of Luton Town striker James Collins on a free transfer – and will link up with Mick McCarthy’s side as he makes his case to heavily involved next year in pre-season.

The defender spent last season out on loan at Ipswich Town under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook, making 24 appearances in League One and scoring one goal as he got his first real taste of senior football.

However, he seemed to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates after returning from Norfolk – and will now be looking to make the step up to Cardiff’s level after spending that time in the third tier last season.

He will compete with the likes of Aden Flint, Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson after the summer departure of Sol Bamba, who bravely overcame his cancer battle this season.

With the confirmation of this signing, how do Cardiff City fans feel about this signing? Are they excited they are bringing in a young, exciting player? Or do they have reservations over his lack of Championship experience? Let’s take a look at what some of their fans on Twitter have been saying.


