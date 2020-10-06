‘Didn’t see that coming’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react to news of player agreement

Brentford attacker Josh Dasilva has signed a new long-term contract with the Bees, the London based club have announced.

Dasilva joined Brentford from Arsenal back in the summer of 2018, and has since gone on to make an impressive impact on the Championship side.

Following his move to Brentford, Dasilva has made 75 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 13 goals, including ten in the league last season alone.

The 21-year-old’s contract with Brentford had been set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season. although that is now longer the case, with the club confirming that Dasilva has now put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that will keep him at the Brentford Community Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Where did Brentford sign these 14 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

Taking to Twitter to react to news of the England youth international’s new deal with the club, plenty of Brentford fans were understandably pleased with their latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bees fans had to say about a new contract for Dasilva.

Brilliant!! Great news!! Top player — Peter Howe (@phathowe) October 6, 2020

Fantastic news. Top player — Paul Thomas (@PaulTho78836296) October 6, 2020

Boom 👍🏻 — Mark West (@westyslim) October 6, 2020

About time — Mr Bullen (@The1TrueBullen) October 6, 2020

One of the most gifted modern midfielders I’ve seen play at this level. Will only get better too. Good news for club & player. 💪🐝 — Neal Goddard (@NealNgoddard68) October 6, 2020

Didn’t see that coming. Fantastic news. — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) October 6, 2020

Signing of the window — Little Taff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸🐝 (@modforit8) October 6, 2020