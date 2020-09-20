Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Didn’t see that coming’ – Many Coventry City fans delighted with player reunion

Published

10 mins ago

on

Coventry City have moved to sign Sam McCallum on loan for the 2020/21 season.

It’s been a positive start to the season for Mark Robins’ side in the Championship, with the Sky Blues beginning to find their groove once again following promotion.

There was a first win of the season for Coventry on Friday night against Queens Park Rangers, which has now been backed up with some exciting transfer news.

McCallum’s return has been confirmed, with Norwich City allowing the young full-back out on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old made 26 appearances last season for the Sky Blues, helping them to promotion and the League One title.

Whether the young full-back is returning to be a starter under Robins remains to be seen, but there’s undoubted positivity surrounding the transfer.

Here, we dive into some of that positive reaction from over on Twitter…


