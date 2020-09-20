Coventry City
‘Didn’t see that coming’ – Many Coventry City fans delighted with player reunion
Coventry City have moved to sign Sam McCallum on loan for the 2020/21 season.
It’s been a positive start to the season for Mark Robins’ side in the Championship, with the Sky Blues beginning to find their groove once again following promotion.
There was a first win of the season for Coventry on Friday night against Queens Park Rangers, which has now been backed up with some exciting transfer news.
McCallum’s return has been confirmed, with Norwich City allowing the young full-back out on loan for the remainder of the season.
Welcome back Sam! 👋
We are delighted to announce the return of Sam McCallum from Norwich City on a season-long-loan. #PUSB
➡ https://t.co/XGnaS4StQm pic.twitter.com/pd5QYjyCtG
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) September 20, 2020
The 20-year-old made 26 appearances last season for the Sky Blues, helping them to promotion and the League One title.
Whether the young full-back is returning to be a starter under Robins remains to be seen, but there’s undoubted positivity surrounding the transfer.
Here, we dive into some of that positive reaction from over on Twitter…
I cannot understand Norwich’s logic here….but who cares?? Welcome back Sam!! #PUSB
— Sue Medlock (@susiebluesky) September 20, 2020
Adds strength in depth. Good young player and familiar setting for him. I assume Mason is on his way then and can’t see this going down well with Giles but the competition may improve his performance #pusb
— Sean Mc (@Gint1983) September 20, 2020
Strange did he not get a look in at Norwich then? I’ll take it but what are Norwich doing?
— Martin Reeve (@MartinReeve9) September 20, 2020
OMG! Didn't see that coming…..Well done you lot!
— Chriß McGrath (@chris2400) September 20, 2020
Great player. Gives us pace and options. Looks like the end for Mason. Gotta be happy with this signing though
— SkyBlueKev (@KevCooke78) September 20, 2020
Great stuff. Strange thing for Norwich to do but hey. Welcome back Sam.
— Sky Blue Mark (@WestendCov) September 20, 2020
Nice cover and quality with Giles
— Simon Miller (@Spm2369) September 20, 2020
unexpected, anyone tweeting anything other than positively must need their head Read. was an unbelievable talent last year #pusb
— I_hate_Jamie_Oliver (@pipehitterz) September 20, 2020