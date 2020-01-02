Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Didn’t really turn up’, ‘Take that’ – Many West Brom fans react to club’s latest display

Published

1 min ago

on

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to their club’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at the Hawthorns.

Having entered the clash with a point to prove following their shock defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough last weekend, the Baggies made a superb start to proceedings as Semi Ajayi bundled home from close range in the second minute.

Matheus Pereira then went close to doubling his side’s advantage as his free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who later denied Matt Phillips.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa opted to bring on Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas after the break as he looked to alter the shape of the clash.

The Argentine’s gamble paid off immediately as Bamford’s header was diverted into his own goal by Ajayi in the 52nd minute.

Although Pereira and Kyle Edwards both tested Casilla during the closing stages of the game, the Baggies were forced to settle for a point.

After the fixture, many West Brom fans took to Twitter to react to their side’s latest performance.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

The Baggies will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they face Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.


