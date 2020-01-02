‘Didn’t really turn up’, ‘Take that’ – Many West Brom fans react to club’s latest display

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to their club’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at the Hawthorns.

Having entered the clash with a point to prove following their shock defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough last weekend, the Baggies made a superb start to proceedings as Semi Ajayi bundled home from close range in the second minute.

Matheus Pereira then went close to doubling his side’s advantage as his free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who later denied Matt Phillips.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa opted to bring on Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas after the break as he looked to alter the shape of the clash.

The Argentine’s gamble paid off immediately as Bamford’s header was diverted into his own goal by Ajayi in the 52nd minute.

Although Pereira and Kyle Edwards both tested Casilla during the closing stages of the game, the Baggies were forced to settle for a point.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Kenneth Zohore signed for West Brom from who? Leicester City Swansea City Cardiff City Aston Villa

After the fixture, many West Brom fans took to Twitter to react to their side’s latest performance.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Didn’t really turn up today 🙄 — Nick (@Nikolarse_) January 1, 2020

won’t be complaining about that — matt (@matt_wba) January 1, 2020

Il take that. 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Oliver Clare (@OliverClare3) January 1, 2020

Good point,move on. Well done lads #WBA — Thomas kakariba (@Thomaskakariba2) January 1, 2020

Fair result, need few players in To get job done — jay (@Jaywba1982) January 1, 2020

Poor performance, however still picked up a point and had the better chances — Sam (@Sam93896956) January 1, 2020

I'll take that. Played much better — 👉BostinAustin👈 (@chazaustinszn) January 1, 2020

Fair result, certainly in Jan, need a few additions..

Casillas is a talented keeper, great saves kept them in it, but lost a bit of pazzaz and rhythm in possession.

Edwards, with more self confidence, could be an asset, Austin's omission a puzzler?

Need to rest Periera in the Cup — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) January 1, 2020

Much improved from Sunday but we’ve got to see these games out better. Add some new faces this month and we’ll be in a very good place. Leeds did everything to win and failed. A good point in the long run. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) January 1, 2020

The Baggies will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they face Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.