“Didn’t really have a kick” – Blackburn Rovers man’s lack of impact v Wigan Athletic underlined

Blackburn Rovers and Ben Brereton Diaz fired a blank in the Championship last night, losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic and failing to take a chance to move up into the division’s play-off places.

Jack Whatmough was a rock at the back for Leam Richardson’s Wigan side, whilst Nathan Broadhead’s goal was, ultimately, the difference on the night.

In our Terrace Talk article looking at Whatmough’s performance, Adam Pendlebury, piled the praise on Whatmough, particularly his management of Brereton Diaz.

Part of his assessment read: “He’s been a very consistent player over the last couple of seasons, took the Player of the Season award last year and very rarely has a bad game. Although, I’d say last night was the best game he’s had for us, he was superb. He read it well, (Brereton) Diaz didn’t really have a kick, he organised well from the centre of the three.”

It wasn’t all on Whatmough when it came to managing the dangerous Brereton Diaz, who has seven Championship goals already this season, and it’s not true that he wasn’t involved at all.

However, the stats back up the scoreline and do suggest he was kept under wraps.

As per Wyscout, Brereton Diaz managed an xG of only 0.18 from two off-target shots; funnily enough, Whatmough was actually in close vicinity when both those were attempted.

Only two of the Chile international’s attempted dribbles were successful and, whilst he was afforded six touches in the Wigan penalty area, he didn’t threaten Ben Amos or force the Wigan goalkeeper into a save.

The 23-year-old failed to make a progressive run for only the fourth time in a game this season, whilst he was caught offside twice, almost double his average this term under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Whilst scoring goals is Brereton Diaz’s game rather than setting goals up, Wigan limited the forward to only one successful pass into the penalty area, whilst 11 of his 35 attempted passes were backwards.

Richardson’s defence, superbly led by Whatmough, kept one of the Championship’s most potent attackers quiet.

It’s not as if he didn’t have a kick at all, but he was feeding off scraps and kept at arm’s length, a feat not many in the division can brag about.