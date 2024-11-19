Leeds United splashed the cash in the summer to bring Jayden Bogle to Elland Road, but the former Sheffield United man claims he wasn't aware of the enormity of the club until he moved.

Despite citing playing for such a big club comes with a lot of "pressure", Bogle insisted the expectation was a good thing as he has quickly establihsed himself to be a first team regular at Leeds.

That pressure Bogle speaks of is heightened this season as there's even more expectation Leeds will get promoted this season after their play-off final heartbreak of the last campaign.

Daniel Farke's side have certainly made a solid start to their promotion push and sit just two points adrift of the top two ahead of the resumption after the international break.

With no more international pauses until March, Leeds now have a great chance to carry some momentum through the busy Christmas period and into the New Year, and after Bogle's claim that the club is a winning one, that will be something of an expectation rather than a hope.

Bogle opened up on how his Leeds move came about

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season with Sheffield United, Bogle has a taste for top-flight football, and after moving to Leeds in the summer for a "significant undisclosed fee" he must've felt he had a better shot at getting back there with Leeds.

His move did come as a bit of a surprise at a time, and Bogle himself admitted that the move came about incredibly quickly: "I’ll get a phone call from my agent or someone and then it’ll be like, you need to pack a bag and get to the training ground," he said.

"Obviously you have conversations before that about certain things that you want and stuff. But it happens quickly. There were rumours, so I was sort of aware. At the time I think it was just them (Leeds).

Ultimately, the allure of playing for Leeds proved too much for Bogle to turn down, and although Leeds are known throughout the country as being a huge club, the former Derby County man admitted he had to see it to believe it.

"I didn’t realise how big the club was until I went," he added.

“You feel it straight away. Just the atmosphere, and like when you’re pulling up to the ground, you can just sense it.

"It’s got a winning feeling to it as well, the club knows how to win. All the club wants to do is win.

"The expectation is there but it’s good. There’s pressure, but you need that.”

Bogle has played his part in one of the Championship's best defensive units

Many an eyebrow were raised when Leeds stumped up so much cash to prize the 24-year-old away from Bramall Lane, but so far, their decision to invest heavily has been rewarded.

Bogle has played 14 and started 14 of Leeds' Championship games this season, with the only game he missed in that time owing to an accumulation of yellow cards.

He's been a key part of a back line which is among the best-performing in the league, but the beauty of Bogle's game is that he's a modern day full-back who loves to get forward too.

Jayden Bogle 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected assists 2.25 Chances created 10 Touches in opposition box 47 Tackles won 18 Recoveries 44 Duels won 84

For a Leeds side who look to dominate possession and get forward in numbers, he's the perfect right back, and although much is made of how Farke's side defend, Bogle's addition has certainly helped them in that department.

So far, Leeds are looking good to satisfy a fanbase who as Bogle says, want to win, but there's still a long way to go yet to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion.