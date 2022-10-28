“Didn’t quite reach the heights” – Norwich City fan pundit selects German midfielder as player who never lived up to the hype at Carrow Road

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having spent time in and out of the Premier League, Norwich City are familiar with having to try to spend significant money, relatively speaking of course, in order to try and be competitive.

The downside with doing that, though, comes the risk that certain signings don’t work out as intended.

With that in mind, we asked our Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes for a player the club signed that failed to live up to the hype at Carrow Road.

“I think a prime example of a player who never lived up to the hype at Norwich was [Moritz] Leitner.” Zeke explained to FLW.

“When he came he’d played for Dortmund and I think he was even on the bench for the Champions League final, but he had a lot of promise and we were all really excited when he was here.

“He did do well in his first season, [but] he didn’t quite reach the heights that we were expecting him to and then he dropped off and we never really saw him again.

“It’s annoying because we all knew what he was capable of but he just never really achieved it.”

The Verdict

You can definitely see why our fan pundit has selected Moritz Leitner here.

As a fan, when your club starts signing a player that’s been at an elite club like Borussia Dortmund, particularly at Championship level, you start to get excited.

In the end, Leitner made 53 appearances for the Canaries, and his career with the club appeared to really fizzle out when they were promoted to the top flight.

These days, he is without a club at 29-years-old, which, perhaps speaks to the direction his career has gone in, and how underwhelming he was at Carrow Road.