Highlights Gillingham started the League Two season on a high note with a 1-0 win over Stockport County, an impressive victory against one of the promotion favorites.

Shadrach Ogie stood out as the best player on the pitch, delivering a solid and confident performance in defense alongside Max Ehmer.

Gillingham has a strong squad with depth, and the performance of players like Ogie highlights their potential to challenge for promotion this season.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was an excellent start to the new League Two season for Gillingham as they secured a 1-0 win over Stockport County at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

The Gills almost took the lead in the 25th minute when Tom Nicholls volleyed over, but the Hatters then took control of the game, with Louie Barry's shot being deflected wide before Jake Turner made an outstanding save to deny Macauley Southam-Hales.

Ryan Rydel, Nick Powell and Antoni Sarcevic all went close for the hosts and Kyle Knoyle hit the crossbar, while Scott Malone forced a save from Ben Hinchliffe at the other end.

After spending much of the second half defending resiliently, the visitors won the game in the 86th minute when substitute Robbie McKenzie fired home from close range after County failed to clear Cheye Alexander's cross.

It was an impressive three points from the Gills against another of the promotion favourites in the fourth tier.

How did Shadrach Ogie perform for Gillingham against Stockport County?

Defender Shadrach Ogie was one of a host of new additions brought in by the Gills this summer as he completed a move from Leyton Orient.

With Conor Masterson out injured, Ogie was handed an opportunity to start against the Hatters and he certainly took his chance, producing a solid and assured performance alongside Max Ehmer at the heart of the defence.

FLW's Gillingham fan pundit Lewis Browning praised Ogie for his display and believes he was the standout performer for Neil Harris' side.

"I think Shadrach Ogie was far and away the best player on the pitch on Saturday at Edgeley Park," Lewis said.

"I don't know if everyone had been available for Gillingham if he would have been in the team, I think Max Ehmer and Conor Masterson are still Neil Harris' preferred centre-back partnership, but Ogie has definitely given him food for thought now.

"I think as a left-sided player, he complements our defence really well, he's a unit, he's quick, he's confident, he's got really good ball playing ability as well and he slotted in very well next to Ehmer.

"He didn't put a foot wrong, he won't find himself out of the team now so if Masterson is available, Harris has got a decision to make.

"We've got three very good centre-backs on our books now, Ehmer was brilliant next to him, Scott Malone as well the other side, you can't get much more experience surrounding you at this level than them really.

"Malone should not be playing at this level, his leadership qualities are unrivalled, he's got a fantastic delivery, his positioning is fantastic, he's a very good defender, but also very good going forward as well.

"Our midfield was solid, I'd prefer to see Jonny Williams central, but needs must right now and he's playing out wide.

"George Lapslie had a quiet game, but hopefully this is a positive season for him at Gillingham.

"Tom Nichols ran his socks off up front, I thought the Stockport back three, in particular Kyle Knoyle, marshalled him really well and frustration was growing into his game until Ashley Nadesan was introduced to partner him up front for the last 20 minutes or so.

"He then had someone to play with and it give the Stockport defence something else to think about, you could see they weren't as confident, Nichols had a bit more joy in the air and on the ground, with Nadesan running in behind we were a different time to the middle period where Stockport were the better team.

"Robbie McKenzie came on and was really good, but big praise to Stockport, they were a decent team and they'll be up there.

"There were some really big standouts for Gillingham in that game, really impressed with Shad and may the weekend come as quick as possible and hopefully another three points on the board."

What next for Gillingham?

The Gills face Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup at Priestfield on Tuesday night before the home clash against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Gillingham are widely expected to challenge for promotion in League Two this season and the opening day victory at Stockport will only increase those expectations further.

Ogie was one of a number of strong signings this summer and there could be more to come before the end of the transfer window, with new owner Brad Galinson providing Harris with significant backing in the market.

Harris faces a selection dilemma after Ogie's performance against Stockport, but it highlights the depth in the Gills squad and they look well-equipped to mount a promotion push this campaign.