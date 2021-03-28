‘Didn’t hesitate’ – Recent Huddersfield Town recruit opens up on situation surrounding Terriers transfer decision

Huddersfield Town forward Yaya Sanogo has suggested that he did not take much convincing to make the move to the Terriers with him having been impressed with the facilities around the club and also by the project outlined to him.

Carlos Corberan’s side had been searching for the right addition to enhance their attacking options in January, but they were unable to secure that signing during the winter window. However, the Terriers have since managed to bring in Sanogo and now Oumar Niasse with both former Premier League players able to sign due to being out of contract.

Sanogo has yet to get off the mark for the Terriers and has started just one game since arriving at the club (Sofascore). He also missed a penalty kick in his first start in the goalless draw at home to Cardiff City. The forward though has shown a few glimpses of the potential impact he could have on the side when he is able to get himself fully fit and up to speed.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Sanogo revealed that he did not have any reason to hesitate in joining when he was informed of the vision of the club and the project they are embarking on. While he also outlined his ambition to get back to his best form and that he is enjoying working under Corberan so far.

He said: “When I spoke to Huddersfield I think the results weren’t too good, and I think they deserve to be at the top level.

“I’d been training with Auxerre in the French second division, where I started my career, for the last two months, and [head of football operations] Leigh Bromby called me and asked if I wanted to come to sign for Huddersfield. I didn’t hesitate.

“Leigh explained the project to me and I think it’s nice, it’s a good project. We’ve not lost over the last four games and now we want to try and extend it.

“He’s got great intensity (Corberan).

“He wants everybody at high intensity and everyone training hard in training so that in a game it will be the game.

“High intensity is press, press, press, press, press. As a striker you are the first defender.

“I enjoy that. I didn’t play for a long time and every time I play now, I’m enjoying being at Huddersfield. I just want to train hard and get back to my level because when you don’t play for almost a year it’s hard.”

The verdict

Sanogo was a signing that was needed at Huddersfield with them having been unable to strengthen in the attacking third as much as they wanted to in January. The forward certainly offers them something different upfront and more of a physical presence than they have perhaps had for the majority of the campaign.

The forward has shown a few glimpses that his presence in the final third can cause problems for opposing defenders and he can maybe create a bit of chaos in and around an opponent’s penalty area. That could prove to be a vital extra weapon for Corberan’s side to exploit in the remaining matches of the season.

The forward is someone that needs to now work hard to try and get himself in the side on a regular basis and get his career back on track after being a free agent. The fact that players with his history of playing at the highest level are being attracted to the club shows that the Terriers are starting to become an appealing side to play for under Corberan.