“Abysmal” – Watford fan pundit selects £18m man as player who never lived up to the hype at Vicarage Road

Watford are not the richest of clubs, nor the biggest spenders, but having spent five consecutive seasons in the Premier League, the Hornets were required to spend significant amounts of money in order to compete.

During that time, there were undoubtedly some fantastic signings at the club. Gerard Deulofeu, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure to name just a few of those who came into Vicarage Road and had a positive impact.

However, things do not always go to plan, and when spending millions of pounds, there are high stakes.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for the one player that the Hornets signed that failed to live up to the hype.

“£18 million transfer fee, reportedly £70-75,000 per week wages, the return we got from Andre Gray was abysmal.” Justin explained to FLW.

“He didn’t do anything that the hype suggested he would. He wasn’t a very good servant to the club. He was disciplined for breaking lockdown rules more than once.

“The fans didn’t gel with him, he didn’t gel with the fans, and as soon as he came off the wages it was a massive relief for every Watford fan.

“There are others [who have failed to live up to the hype], but the biggest one is by far Andre Gray.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with our fan pundit Justin here.

Andre Gray, until Ismaila Sarr arrived at Vicarage Road, was a record transfer fee for the Hornets, and he never delivered as people hoped upon his arrival.

Throughout his time at the club, Gray scored just 21 goals in 125 appearances, which just is not good enough when you are the man the club have paid big big money for to score the goals.

Gray’s finest moment in a Watford shirt probably came in the FA Cup in 2019 when he scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace to send the Hornets to Wembley.

Nevertheless, his entire time at the club was hugely underwhelming considering the fee paid, and the reported wages he was earning.