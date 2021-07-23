‘Didn’t expect to see this’ – Many Blackpool fans react as club make big player announcement

A number of Blackpool supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Tangerines that forward Jerry Yates has signed a new deal to remain at Bloomfield Road.

Yates enjoyed an exceptional campaign with Blackpool in League One last season with the forward playing a crucial role in helping Neil Critchley’s side secure promotion to the Championship. In total, the 24-year-old managed to fire home 21 goals and register eight assists as he fired them to the play-offs.

That form has seen Yates emerge on the radars of numerous clubs this summer and it has been reported that the likes of West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers have all been keen to add the 24-year-old to their squad.

It had also been reported that Blackpool would be set to command a transfer fee of around £5 million for the forward if they were to allow him to leave the club this summer.

However, Blackpool have now confirmed on their official club website that Yates has now committed his long-term future to Bloomfield Road. The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Tangerines.

Many Blackpool fans are understandably delighted with this latest confirmation from the club and believe Yates signing a new deal is massive for them.

Here, we take a look some of the best reactions on social media…

That is better than any signing you could announce! Great news @yates_jerry — Andrew Cartwright (@cartwright_andy) July 23, 2021

Yesss jerry, delighted for him — Josh (@joshua35833596) July 23, 2021

Huge this🧡 — Alex (@DaleDiscovers) July 23, 2021

Wow. Didn’t expect to see this. 🍊 https://t.co/RMwvUGxFIR — Rob Walker (@TangerineRob) July 23, 2021

Brilliant news. Here for the next few years and even if he DOES go we can command a big fee for him. Brilliant bit of business https://t.co/noRidV4Hc8 — Athers (@AthersBFC) July 23, 2021

That’s a massive statement! What a club we’re turning out to be. Lad already had 3 years left, apparently a few interested ‘bigger teams’ yet he commits to us. Not saying he’ll stay for ever but it does mean we hold all the cards on asking prices. https://t.co/9dV9cSzjs5 — Dukey (@wondermanduke) July 23, 2021