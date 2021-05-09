‘Didn’t expect that’, ‘Please don’t get injured’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s key decision v Northampton

Sunderland are gearing up for their final match of the regular League One season as they take on Northampton Town at the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats have already secured a spot in the play-offs and so will be playing for form and fitness as they take on the already-relegated Cobblers on Sunday afternoon.

With that in mind Lee Johnson has made some big calls regarding the team.

Lee Johnson made just one change for the visit of the Cobblers.

Charlie Wyke returns to the starting XI for this one and replaces Ross Stewart who drops out of the matchday squad entirely. There’s also a spot for Aiden McGeady on the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of Conor McLaughlin, Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume.

Max Power should partner Josh Scowen in central midfield, while Jack Diamond and Jordan Jones will play down the flanks for the Black Cats, with Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke in a more offensive role.

As you’d expect, Johnson’s team selection has sparked quite a reaction with many questioning the decision to risk 30-goal goal attacker Charlie Wyke.

Here’s what some have had to say.

