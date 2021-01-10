Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

'Didn't expect that' – Many Barnsley fans react to starting XI v Tranmere

Published

9 mins ago

on

Barnsley will be looking to continue their Championship momentum when they turn their attention to the third-round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Tykes were beaten in their previous match at Norwich City, but had won five of their previous six league games prior to their trip to Carrow Road, and sit just three points outside of the top-six.

However, it’ll be a different kind of task for Valerien Ismael’s side the afternoon, who’re up against a team that’re more than 50 places below them in the Football League ladder – with League Two strugglers Tranmere Rovers making the trip to Oakwell.

Victory for Barnsley would see their progress to the fourth round for just the second time in the last eight seasons – and Ismael’s team selection suggests that he’s more than up for the cup.

The Barnsley boss has made just three changes to the side that were beaten at Norwich in New Year’s Day – with captain Alex Mowatt back in the starting XI after missing out.

Here’s what the Oakwell faithful have made of the line-up on Twitter:


