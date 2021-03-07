‘Didn’t expect him to be this good’ – Wolves eyeing up transfer deal for prolific EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a number of clubs keen on securing a summer transfer deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, per TEAMtalk.

The likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and Leicester are all also said to be tracking the prolific forward, who has netted 25 Championship goals this season in 33 outings.

After Ollie Watkins has had a successful start to his Premier League career at Aston Villa, Toney is tipped to do similar, and whether or not Brentford get promoted to the top flight this season they will struggle to hang onto him.

There could be a real tug of war between many top clubs for Toney’s services, but Wolves may need a new player to lead the line more than anyone next season.

Would Toney be a good signing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side though? The FLW team have taken a look at the situation and given their thoughts…

George Harbey

Toney is someone who will be linked with a host of Premier League sides between now and the end of the season.

We have seen Wolves struggle without Raul Jimenez this season, and it perhaps suggests that they need more depth up top.

Toney is obviously an excellent player who scores goals for fun. I didn’t expect him to be this good in the Championship to be honest.

25 goals in 33 games is such an incredible record, and I think he would make the step up to the Premier League with ease.

Whether he would be a regular starter at Molineux, though, is another question. When Jimenez returns, he’s likely to start every week, and for the money Toney is likely to cost, I don’t think he would be worth it.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a signing that makes sense really considering that Wolves are going to need a forward in the summer after what happened to the influential Raúl Jiménez.

Toney has been a revelation in the Championship this season with Brentford and he has more than shown he is ready for that next step up to the Premier League. The forward still has a lot to prove after being let go by Newcastle United.

He is a natural goal scorer and brings a real physical presence to the game, something that you could see working well within Wolves’ current setup. In terms of players out there at the moment who they could go and buy Toney is right up there.

The forward is also able to play in a front three as he has done with Brentford, or even in a front two as he did at times with Peterborough United. That means he would be able to fit into the different formations that Wolves use.

Ned Holmes

I love the sound of this but would Toney be happy as a back-up? I’m not sure. Wolves need some cover and competition for Raul Jimenez and after taking the Championship by storm, the Brentford striker could help the Molineux outfit bounce back next season after some struggles this term. He looks destined for a Premier League move but he’s a very similar player to Jimenez and I can’t see him being happy playing second fiddle. If Wolves can convince him there will be significant opportunities then they may be able to get the deal over the line. Toney could prove an excellent addition but he may favour a move elsewhere.