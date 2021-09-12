‘Didn’t expect him to be this good’ – Many Luton Town fans react as summer signing shines against Blackburn Rovers

A 98th minute Luke Berry equaliser saw Luton leave Ewood Park with a draw yesterday.

The Hatters found themselves 2-0 down at half time, following Tyrhys Dolan’s tidy finish, before Harry Pickering made it two with 31 minutes on the clock.

Berry, who was brought on with 30 minutes to go, may have grabbed the headlines with the two goals he scored to earn The Hatters a point, but another substitute, Henri Lansbury, also shone from the middle of midfield.

The 30-year-old came on after just 11 minutes, following an injury to Allan Campbell.

Showing composure, grit, and an excellent range of passing, Lansbury helped Luton turn defence into attack on multiple occasions.

The former Arsenal player has made a strong start to the new campaign with The Hatters, with a particularly impressive performance against Barnsley in August.

The contest at Oakwell remains to be his only start in the league for Luton this season, however, he has displayed that when he is fully fit, he can be an excellent performer in Town colours.

Lansbury joined The Hatters from Bristol City, after making 16 appearances since his January 2021 arrival.

The 30-year-old will return to his former employers on Wednesday night, as Luton make the trip to Ashton Gate.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter reacted to Lansbury’s performance against Blackburn…

Pelly and Lansbury were immense second half — LTFC_Talk (@LTFC_Talk) September 11, 2021

Lansbury and Clark our are best players. — BTalks🟠🎩 (@BTalksltn) September 11, 2021

We’re starting Berry and Lansbury Wednesday surely? — Luke Berry stan account (@PenegalLTFC) September 11, 2021

Lansbury is class. It's a pity his body is held together by sticky tape, a wing and a pray. We have centre backs comfortable in possession,so look better than passing it through the team. — Paul Wright (@MISTERPDW) September 11, 2021

I’m really impressed with Lansbury. Osho was quick to hold his hand up after his lunge yesterday but Blackburn players went for him and Lansbury was straight in. — Jason (@JasonLTFC) September 12, 2021

Superb , I also thought Lansbury had a good game too. — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) September 12, 2021

Henri Lansbury has surprised me so much I genuinely didn’t expect him to be this good — ً (@LTFC__) September 11, 2021