‘Didn’t do himself any favours’ – QPR make decision on 27-year-old’s future: The verdict

QPR look set to offload Todd Kane this summer, according to reports from West London Sport.

The full-back has endured a frustrating campaign in W12 after making just 28 appearances for the club and losing his spot in the side to Osman Kakay who looks set for a bright future at the club.

At 27 years of age it seems that Kane will be allowed to leave in search of first team football, with the Hoops preparing to look for a suitable replacements ahead of the new campaign.

So is offloading Todd Kane the right decision for QPR?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

I don’t think this is too much of a surprise to be honest.

Kane didn’t do himself any favours when he made those comments regarding Osman Kakay not so long ago, which perhaps suggests at how unhappy he is about his situation at QPR.

He’s 27 years old and needs to be playing regularly, but he shouldn’t whinge about not playing, he just has to go out and prove it to the manager that he should have a shirt.

I’m not sure whether he’s still good enough to be playing in the Championship, so maybe a move to someone in League One would do him well.

He’s only made 24 starts in the Championship this season, and I feel like a fresh start is needed for sure.

Ben Wignall

This is definitely the correct call by the club given his recent conduct. His comments about thinking he’s better than team-mate Osman Kakay were really unnecessary and they’re the kind of words that can cause a divide in the dressing room. Warburton seemed to lose trust in Kane which is why Kakay became the first-choice right-back in the second half of the season, and he’s done a decent job as the R’s finished in the top half of the table. What’s next for Kane though? I’m unsure – he will no doubt be on a decent salary and that would mean he will probably be hard to shift for Warburton and Director of Football Les Ferdinand. QPR won’t want to be stuck with Kane for another season with no intention of playing him, so it may be a case of letting him go for a cut-price fee to get him off the wage bill. Ned Holmes Yes, I think it’s the right call. Even before the recent incident with Brentford’s Sergi Canos, there were question marks whether Kane was good enough to help QPR reach where they want to go. I’m not convinced he’s a right-back that can take you to the play-offs, so offloading him and finding a replacement seems like the right call. I could see Kane landing at a lower half Championship team or indeed one of the clubs pushing for League One promotion. That said, his current suspension and the incident he was involved in may mean there are fewer suitors than there might’ve have been.