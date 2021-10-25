‘Didn’t buckle under pressure’ – Simon Grayson reacts after Fleetwood’s loss to Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town may have lost to Ipswich in a 2-1 defeat at the weekend but it hasn’t stopped the club’s boss Simon Grayson from telling the Blackpool Gazette that he feels his side ‘didn’t buckle under the pressure of a big crowd.’

This year so far, Ipswich Town have had an average attendance in League One of 14,429.

That includes both home ties and away ones too. Compare it to Fleetwood’s average and it is practically double what the Cod Army have managed so far this year.

At the weekend though, the third tier side managed to attract a crowd of over 20,000 to their game.

Despite the difference in crowd size and the eventual loss to the Tractor Boys though, boss Simon Grayson claims that his side were able to handle the hostile atmosphere and crowd noise in Ipswich’s favour that they received at Portman Road at the weekend. Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette about it, Grayson said: “The games that we’ve lost this season have been by one goal, so nobody’s giving us a drubbing or anything like that, even today. Twenty-odd thousand there, we stood up and answered a lot of questions, played some good stuff.”

“We certainly didn’t buckle under the pressure of a big crowd and obviously moved the ball well.” The former Preston and Blackpool manager has seen his side sink ominously towards the relegation places in League One so far this season and go into their next tie against Wycombe having lost their last two games. They’ll want to turn it around soon and avoid a relegation fight – and regardless of the size of their attendance at home, they’ll want the club’s fans behind them as they bid to try and get higher up the table. The Verdict Simon Grayson has proven he has tactical acumen at League One level – he was the one to lead Preston up to the second tier in his most recent success at this level for example. However, things haven’t gone quite to plan so far at Fleetwood this year and he’ll be hoping to turn it around soon. Ipswich provided a tough test at the weekend, regardless of the size of their crowd and they’ll next face off against another high-flying side in Wycombe. It won’t be easy for the club and Grayson will certainly need to get results soon if he wants to avoid being dragged into a battle to avoid the drop down to the fourth tier this campaign.