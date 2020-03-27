Did you know these two facts about Preston North End’s Ben Pearson?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Ben Pearson has been quite a servant to Preston North End over the past few seasons.

Since making the move to Deepdale back in January 2016, Pearson has racked up almost 150 appearances in all competitions for the club.

During that time, Pearson’s dominant performances in the centre of midfield have made him a key figure for North End, helping the Lilywhites to establish themselves as regular contenders for a spot in the Championship play-off places.

But how much do you know about Pearson?

Here, we take a look at two facts about Preston’s midfield catalyst that you may or not be aware of.

His illustrious youth career

While he is now making a big impact at Preston, once upon a time it was Manchester United where it looked as though Pearson was set to enjoy a successful career.

Having been snapped up by the Premier League giants as a youngster in 2004, Pearson went on to become a regular player for United at underage level, even winning the club’s Jimmy Murphy Academy Player of the Year award as an 18-year-old.

Ultimately however, Pearson never made a senior competitive appearance for United, instead getting his first taste of senior on loan at Barnsley in 2015, before making the permanent move to Deepdale the following year.

Cutting family ties

Much has been of Pearson’s disciplinary record in the footballing world in recent years, and it seems that has not escaped the attention of the midfielder’s nearest and dearest either.

At the end of last season – a campaign in which Pearson was shown 14 yellows and three red cards in just 30 league appearances – the 25-year-old revealed that his mum had stopped coming to games, because of the difficulty she endured in seeing him receive so many cautions and dismissals.

That is something that Pearson does seem to have taken on board this season, where he has yet to be sent off for North End, while picking up a comparatively meek nine yellow cards throughout the course of his 32 league appearances so far this season.