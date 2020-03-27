Did you know these two facts about Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

What a signing Bradley Dack has been for Blackburn Rovers.

Having played a huge role in firing Blackburn to an immediate promotion back to the Championship during his debut season with the club back in 2017/18, Dack has since rapidly established himself as a key player in the Championship for Rovers as well.

Indeed, prior to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury exactly halfway through the current season, Dack had scored 46 goals in 114 appearances in all competitions for Rovers in total.

But how much do you know about the Blackburn talisman?

Here, we take a look at two facts you may or may not know about Bradley Dack.

His non-league loan spell

Despite joining Blackburn from Gillingham having graduated from the Gills academy, those two clubs are not the only ones he has played for in his senior career.

Not long after making the step up to Gillingham’s senior side, Dack was sent out on loan to the National League, linking up with Braintree Town on a month-long loan in January 2013.

During his time with the club, Dack made four appearances in total for The Iron, scoring once in a 4-2 over Nuneaton, with Braintree finishing that season ninth in the National League table.

His elite League One standing

Ever since the EFL introduced its end of season awards ceremony at the conclusion of the 2005/06 campaign, thousands have players have passed through League One.

Only a handful of them have ever won the division’s Player of the Year award, and even fewer have won it twice.

Dack is one of just three players to have won the award twice, and one of just two to have won it with two different clubs, with the Blackburn man the most recent to complete that feat.

Jermaine Beckford picked up the award twice with Leeds in 2008 and 2010, while Billy Sharp won it with Scunthorpe and Sheffield United in 2007 and 2017 respectively. Dack himself was named the third tier’s Player of the Year with Gillingham in 2016, and repeated the trick two years later after leading Blackburn to that immediate promotion back to the Championship.