Did you know these two Bradford City facts?

It’s been a frustrating season for Bradford City fans, in what is their first season back in the fourth tier of English football.

The Bantams would have been expected to make a swift return to League One after their relegation last season, but that simply hasn’t been the case.

They find themselves sat ninth in the League Two table, and are 14 points adrift of the automatic promotion places with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, Stuart McCall’s side are just four points adrift of the play-offs, which is certainly something they’ll be targeting when the season gets back underway.

Recent events have meant that all fixtures in the UK have been called to a halt until the 30th April at the earliest, although that could be scheduled to change in the future.

We take a look at TWO Bradford City facts that you might not have heard about before!

Find out what they are, below….

Ben Williams holds a record with the Bantams.

Williams had a hugely impressive spell with the Bantams, and they could certainly benefit from having a goalkeeper of his quality in their side this term.

Williams kept 27 clean-sheets during the 2015/16 season where Bradford finished inside the League One play-offs which is still a record to this day for the Bantams. They were beaten over two legs by Millwall though as the Lions went on lose to Barnsley in the final.

It was a season to remember for the shot-stopper though on the whole, and he is now a free agent after a spell with Bolton Wanderers came to an end.

Reece Staunton is the club’s youngest ever player.

Staunton made his Bradford City debut for the first team at the age of 15 when he featured against Rotherham United back in November 2011 which is a record for the club.

Staunton is still with the Bantams, but has had loan spells with the likes of Ossett United and Bradford Park Avenue since he made his first team debut.

He was recalled from his loan spell with Bradford Park Avenue in January 2020, and it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future with Stuart McCall’s squad this term.

