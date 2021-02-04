Did you know these 3 things about Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock?

Neil Warnock is arguably one of the most divisive figures in English football.

While some are completely in love with the Middlesbrough manager’s outspoken nature and quick wit in pre-match press conferences, others find his outbursts tiresome and disrespectful.

Like him or loathe him, there’s no doubt that Warnock is one of the most talked about managers in the EFL.

But of course there’s plenty about the 72-year-old that many supporters don’t know.

Here we take a look at three facts about Warnock that some may find interesting.

Neil Warnock was a speedy winger

We’re used to seeing Neil Warnock prowling the technical area but in his playing days he was just on the other side of that white box.

The Sheffield-born man enjoyed time playing for clubs such as Chesterfield, Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United and Crewe Alexandra where he made 327 appearances in his career.

While he’s now Middlesbrough boss it isn’t his first spell on Teesside after enjoying two years as a player for Hartlepool United in the early 70s.

Neil Warnock is a Sheffield United supporter

The 72-year-old has a close affinity with plenty of clubs after spending five decades in the game but there’s only one club who he can call his own.

After being born in Sheffield Warnock is a boyhood Blades’ supporter after growing up in a family of Sheffield United fans.

Warnock then got to spend eight years as manager of his beloved club and even managed to guide them into the Premier League as boss – something which will no doubt go down as one of his biggest achievements.

Over half a century in the game

We all know that Neil Warnock is one of the longest-serving managers in the game, but we didn’t know just how long he’s been around.

After starting his career with Chesterfield in 1967 Warnock has now spent a staggering 54 years working in football – 42 of which have been as a manager.

It remains to be seen just how long his career will go on for but the amount that he has achieved in that time is absolutely amazing.