Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Fulham FC?

Fulham are on course to head back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Cottagers are top of the Championship right now, thanks in no small part to red hot striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 21 goals in 19 games this term, and will be hoping to remain at the summit of the second tier between now and May.

Given the strength of Marco Silva’s squad and the way they’ve been playing so far, 2021/22 looks set to be an enjoyable campaign for fans of the west London club.

We’ve got an extra treat for Fulham supporters today as we’ve dug up three interesting facts about the Cottagers – did you know any of these?

North and South

Fulham have been at current home Craven Cottage, famously perched on the north bank of the Thames, for more than a century now but they’ve spent time south of the river as well.

The club were nomadic in their early days and called grounds on either side of the river home, including the likes of Star Road, the Ranelagh Club, Lillie Road, Eel Brook Common, Purser’s Cross, Barn Elms, and the Half Moon – which they shared with Wasps Rugby club.

Ace of Base

Talking of Craven Cottage, the storied ground may be familiar to fans of the Swedish 90s pop group Ace of Base.

Fulham’s home featured in the video for their 1995 hit song ‘Beautiful Life’, which was on the album The Bridge and peaked at number 15 in the US Billboard 100 chart.

Don’t believe us, head to 2:06 in the video below…

A proper servant to the club

In recent years, Fulham have bounced between the Premier League and the Championship but it was not too long ago that they found themselves in the fourth tier of English football.

The west London club rose meteorically from the fourth tier to the top flight between 1996 and 2001, and there is one player that featured for them in every division.

That player is midfielder Sean Davis, who came through the club’s academy system and would go on to make more than 150 appearances for them.

Davis left in 2004 and featured for Tottenham, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, and Bristol City before hanging up his boots.