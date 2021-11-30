Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Coventry City?

Coventry City are in the best shape they have been for a long while competing for a spot in the Championship play-off places.

The Sky Blues showed a lot of fighting spirit to earn a 2-2 draw at second placed Bournemouth on Saturday with two late strikes and will be hoping that kind of never say die attitude will book them a spot in the top six this season.

As Mark Robins’ men battle it out to climb to the Premier League despite only being in their fourth season since winning promotion from League Two it is high time for a trip down Memory Lane.

Here, then, we have taken a look at three interesting facts about Coventry City, did you know any of these?

Largest League Cup win

Coventry’s most emphatic League Cup victory came on 2nd October 2002 over Rushden and Diamonds.

The competition was known as the Worthington Cup at the time and the Sky Blues put Rushden and Diamonds to the sword to an 8-0 scoreline.

A young Gary McSheffrey bagged a hat-trick with former England international Jay Bothroyd scoring a brace along with Lee Mills and Robert Betts also got himself on the scoresheet.

Most losses in a season

The Sky Blues were relegated from League One in the season to forget that was 2016/17. The Sky Blues set a new record for a single game when they lost 25 league matches in the campaign and finished second bottom with 39 points from 46 games.

It did not feel like they would at the time, but the club have only gone from strength to strength since the 2016/17 horror show.

Least losses in a season

This record is a little bit up for debate. In 2019/20 the League One campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic ten games before its conclusion and the Sky Blues were crowned champions on points per game.

Coventry had only lost three of their 36 matches at the time, with the record standing at six defeats from the 1966/67 season. Whether or not they would have been able to break the record with a full season of play we will never know, but only being beaten three times at that stage of the season was a huge achievement.