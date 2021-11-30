Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Cardiff City?

Cardiff City will be looking to push on under the guidance of their new manager Steve Morison over the Christmas period.

After impressing in his caretaker role last month, Morison was recently handed over the reins by the club’s hierarchy on a permanent basis.

Since being appointed on a short-term deal by Cardiff, the 38-year-old has led the club to victories over Preston North End and Luton Town.

With the Bluebirds set to face Sheffield United this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to seal all three in-front of their supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at three interesting facts about Cardiff…

The Bluebirds have never won the League Cup

Although Cardiff have won the FA Cup during their history, they have never lifted the League Cup trophy.

The Bluebirds were denied victory in the final of this particular competition by Liverpool in 2012 as they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Having been knocked out of the League Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion in August, Cardiff will be hoping to launch a better run next season.

Cardiff received a record transfer fee for Gary Medel in 2014

After being signed for £11m by Cardiff in 2013, Gary Medel spent one season in Wales before securing a £10m move to Inter Milan.

Despite the fact that the Bluebirds lost money on the midfielder, this particular deal is still a record in terms of a fee received for a player.

Following a three-year stint with Inter, Medel moved to Besiktas before sealing a switch to Bologna in 2019.

An ever-present in Bologna’s side this season, the Chile international has made 15 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions.

Aron Gunnarsson is the club’s most-capped player at international level

Signed by Cardiff in 2011, Aron Gunnarsson went on to make 286 appearances for the club in all competitions before moving to Al-Arabi.

As well featuring regularly for the Bluebirds, the midfielder represented Iceland on 62 occasions at international level during his time at the club which is a record.

Gunnarsson helped his country reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 by making five appearances in this competition.