Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Blackpool FC?

Blackpool are slowly but surely settling back into life in the Sky Bet Championship after achieving promotion from League One last season via the play-offs.

Neil Critchley has got his predominately young squad playing some excellent, expansive football and will no doubt have been delighted with the way that they have taken to the task of attempting to preserve their second tier status.

The challenge now will be to maintain a safe distance between themselves and the drop zone as the Seasiders look to add further chapters to their illustrious history.

Indeed they do boast a more seasoned past than most clubs at this level, with there being plenty of facts and statistics to back up their glowing reputation.

Here, we take you through THREE of these interesting facts that you may not have heard about before.

Tangerine Dream

Blackpool first adopted their famous orange strip after a recommendation from a referee called Albert Hargreaves.

The official had taken charge of a game between Holland and Belgium and is said to have been greatly impressed by the Dutch’s eye catching kit.

As a direct result of this, the Seasiders first adopted an orange kit in the 1923/24 season and have worn the colour ever since.

It quite simply wouldn’t be Blackpool without their fluorescent identity.

The BFC Hotel

Possibly unbeknown to some fans of the club and sure to have been overlooked by rivals supporters, the club’s home stadium, Bloomfield Road, actually features a hotel within it’s structure.

The BFC Hotel was open in 2012 to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary and offers rooms with a view of the pitch.

It is a four star rated accommodation and has certainly proved to be a good revenue driver for the club since it opened.

If you ever want to watch a Blackpool game in style, this is the place to be.

Raucous Support

During their season in the Premier League, Blackpool were recorded as having the fifth loudest fans in the division for the 2010/11 season.

Despite having a capacity of just 16,220, the Seasiders were clocked in at 85 decibels, thus putting them amongst the best in the division.

It is certainly something that has always been synonymous with the club, especially now that the infamous Oyston family have moved on.

The Bloomfield Road faithful will be hoping that they can roar their side onto safety this season.