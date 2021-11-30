Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers are a club with a storied history, having graced the halls of the Premier League, won cups and titles and had legends of the game ply their trade for them.

Recently, they have been confined to the Championship but they’re on an upward trajectory right now and will want to hold down a play-off place – and a potential chance for a return to the top flight.

Having not too long ago spent some time in the third tier too, they’ll be desperate to prove they belong back amongst the elite of the English game.

A club with such a history and such a standing in the game therefore also has plenty of intriguing facts about them – and here are three that you may, or may not, know about them.

Founding Fathers

Blackburn have such a rich history that they actually helped shape the modern game into what it is today. Not only were they a founding member when the Football League opened its doors all the way back in 1888 but they even became one of the first ever teams to compete in the Premier League back when that began in 1992.

It means that they helped create the kind of professional football system that we all know and love today by being an inaugural member over 100 years ago but they even played a part in revolutionising and modernising the game as it entered the 21st century. They truly have played a part in the way we see football on a weekly basis in the present day.

FA Cup Specialists

It’s been a while since Rovers last landed some silverware but the club have put themselves in the history books for their performances in the FA Cup (for now anyways).

Not only have they won the competition on six separate occasions but they remain the only team alongside Bolton to have won the competition the most times in succession. Their glory days in that tournament came back when they were about to found the Football League, winning the trophy in 1884, 1885 and 1886.

They remain the only team alongside their local rivals to win it three times on the spin and are the most recent team to have done so. Teams have come close, winning it twice in a row since but nobody has yet to match or better their successive victories in the FA Cup as of yet.

Bolton Draws In A Crowd

Speaking of Bolton, the club that Blackburn share the FA Cup record with is the team they played when they drew in their highest ever attendance to Ewood Park.

Even though they’ve had bigger crowds at away games at Manchester United, hitting figures as high as 70,000 and more, the biggest attendance at their home ground came way back in 1929 as they faced off against the Wanderers.

At the time, 62,255 people came to watch the two face off in an FA Cup sixth round battle.

It’s still a figure that hasn’t been topped and is unlikely to be topped until there is a bigger expansion to their ground, which currently can fit in around 31,000 – so just half of that record-breaking amount.