Did you know these 3 interesting facts about Barnsley FC?

Barnsley will be desperate to get themselves out of the relegation zone and to the comfort of Championship safety after a disastrous start to their 2021/22 campaign.

They may have lost three key figures in ex-captain Alex Mowatt, former manager Valerien Ismael and previous loanee Daryl Dike since the end of last term, but their decline from fifth at the end of last season to 23rd as things stand has been a real hammer blow.

From being three games away from securing Premier League football, going into their play-off campaign in May with real hope after being in such fine form during the second half of 2020/21, they now face the real prospect of being relegated back to the third tier of English football.

There are fond memories to look back on though – and will be hoping to utilise this as motivation under new boss Poya Asbaghi as they look to escape the jaws of the dreaded drop.

Taking your mind away from a difficult present moment in their history, we have listed three interesting facts about the second-tier side that not all people may know.

Do you know all three? Do you have your own fascinating facts to share about the club? Let us know! But for now, here are our picks.

Record-breakers

The Tykes fielded the youngest ever player to appear in the Football League back in September 2008, with winger Reuben Noble-Lazarus making his debut against Ipswich Town in a 3-0 defeat as a substitute, coming on to the field at 15 years and 45 days old.

He may not have played the biggest part in the game as he came on in the 84th minute at Portman Road, but this is a proud record to have nonetheless for both the player and the South Yorkshire side.

As per Transfermarkt, he is still the youngest player of all time to feature in the Championship, over two years the junior of this season’s youngest player to appear in the second tier in Reading’s 17-year-old Tyrell Ashcroft.

Unfortunately, Noble-Lazarus was unable to fulfil his potential despite being the subject of interest from Aston Villa previously and currently plies his trade in the National League with Halifax Town.

Two England starters

Two of England’s four starters against Italy in the final of the European Championships this summer plied their trade for Barnsley earlier on in their career, with John Stones and Kieran Trippier both taking to the field.

Although Stones is more of an established starter for the Three Lions than Trippier, the latter converted a penalty in the 2018 World Cup against Colombia to take England to the quarter-finals and scored a wonderful free-kick against Croatia in the semi-final to put the nation within touching distance of the final in Russia.

He spent two separate loan spells at Oakwell between 2010 and 2011, with local boy and current Manchester City centre-back Stones graduating through the club’s youth system and shining in the first team before his departure to Everton in 2013.

The duo have 90 caps and four goals between them for Gareth Southgate’s side – something officials at the second-tier side can be proud of after seeing both flourish in South Yorkshire.

They also had Harry Maguire at their disposal

Stones wasn’t the only man to play in the Tykes’ youth system, with Manchester United defender and England partner Maguire also spending a short amount of his young footballing career at the club before moving on to rivals Sheffield United, according to The Star.

He would win his first professional appearances at Bramall Lane at the expense of Barnsley who failed to keep hold of him – and he eventually arrived at Premier League giant United in 2018 as the world’s most expensive defender for a record £80m.

Enjoying success for his country, he also started in the Euro 2020 final alongside Stones and is now the highest-scoring central defender of all time for the Three Lions with seven goals after getting on the scoresheet against San Marino earlier this month.

If only the South Yorkshire side were able to retain him…