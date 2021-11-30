Did you know these 3 interesting facts about AFC Bournemouth?

As we approach the halfway mark of the Championship season, there are two teams clear of the rest in the league and one of those are AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries are only behind Fulham in the table by a point with Scott Parker making the instant impact that was desired at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite losing Arnaut Danjuma over the summer to Villarreal, they haven’t struggled for goals with the likes of Ryan Christie and Jamal Lowe coming in to help fill the creative void.

Let’s look even further back into Bournemouth’s history and look at three facts about the Cherries that you may not have known.

They haven’t always been called AFC Bournemouth

Once upon a time, Bournemouth weren’t actually Bournemouth but in-fact Boscombe FC.

Boscombe is a suburb of the town and it is where the club actually play their football at the Vitality Stadium, which makes the initial name make sense.

They then became Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic in 1923, a name the club are still registered under until this very day before in 1971 they became AFC Bournemouth – that’s some journey.

Who is the person in the AFCB badge?

You may notice that on Bournemouth’s badge there is a white silhouette heading a football – what does this represent though?

In 1972 this particular image was introduced and it is that of Dickie Dowsett, a striker who played for Bournemouth & Boscombe between 1957 and 1962.

Dowsett scored 79 league goals in 169 outings for the club before moving on to Crystal Palace but his memory and abilities were remembered when the Cherries placed him on the crest.

Not always played in red and black

When the club became known as AFC Bournemouth in 1971, it was almost a complete reset and it also included changing kits.

The red and black that Bournemouth play in now isn’t what once was used, in-fact it was either just red on its own or red and white stripes before the move to red and black.

It was based on the Italian giants that are A.C. Milan and it’s certainly stuck for the last 50 years and likely will never change.