Did you know these 2 Swansea City facts?

Swansea City will be looking to resume their push for the Championship play-offs when the season’s suspension eventually comes to and end, with the Swans currently sitting three points adrift of the division’s top six.

Steve Cooper’s men secured a commendable goalless draw against former league leaders West Brom in their final match before the suspension, with the Liberty Stadium side currently sitting 11th in the table as they wait for the final run-in to resume.

It has been a rollercoaster season for Swansea given they looked one of the favourites for promotion following an electric start to the season, but they have undergone mixed patches of form since this initial streak with play-offs now being the main aim this term.

Here, we take a look at TWO facts regarding Swansea’s season so far with two of the club’s stand-out performers at the centre…

Freddie Woodman has saved penalties in three Swansea matches but they have failed to win any of these games

Woodman has impressed between the sticks since joining Swansea on loan from Newcastle back in August, and his penalty-saving ability has been one particular skill which has endeared him to the Swans’ faithful over the course of a strong campaign.

The 23-year-old has saved spot-kicks during the trips to Derby, Fulham and Blackburn this season, but Swansea have failed to seal three points in any of these clashes as they drew against Derby and Blackburn while they suffered a 94th-minute defeat against Fulham.

Woodman has conceded two penalties during his time SA1 with these goals coming against Preston and Wigan but, bizarrely, Swansea went on to win both these matches as they sealed a 3-2 win over Preston in August before a late 2-1 victory against the Latics.

Andre Ayew is the highest earner in the entire division by around £10,000

It was widely expected that Ayew would depart the Liberty Stadium this summer after returning from his loan spell at Fenerbahce, but the Ghanaian ultimately stayed in SA1 beyond August and he has become the Swans’ stand-out performer this campaign.

The ex-West Ham man has netted 14 goals and registered five assists in his 36 appearances this season, but Ayew’s brilliance comes at a price as the deal he signed at the club back in January 2018 makes him the highest earner in the Championship, according to Capology.

Ayew earns an £80,000-per-week salary which is a whole £10,000 more than the earnings of West Brom striker Charlie Austin who is the division’s second-highest earner.

The 31-year-old’s wage represents an extortionate salary for Championship level and it means Swansea will face a difficult decision this summer when it comes to deciding whether or not to keep Ayew given his importance to the side.

