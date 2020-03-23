Did you know these 2 Stoke City facts?

Stoke City have had a tough few years, and are currently in the midst of a relegation battle as they look to stay in the Championship.

The Potters have had a good recent history, and were always a competitive side during their time in the Premier League and were constantly beating some of the top teams in the division.

Here are TWO Stoke facts you might not know…

When Stoke were promoted to the Premier League back in 2008, it was a surprise to see the Potters do as well as they did during their first season in the top-flight. Managed by Tony Pulis, Stoke finished in 12th spot despite a lot of pundits writing them off throughout the summer and at the start of the campaign.

The Potters lost the opening game of the season to Bolton Wanderers and bookmaker Paddy Power decided to pay out on bets that the public had put on for Stoke to be relegated, come the end of the campaign they were made to look stupid and even apologised in the Stoke Sentinel after what was a magnificent season for Pulis and his squad.

Two former Stoke players have scored for the club without ever making a league start

This is a brilliant fact, and a statistic that not too many people know. Two Stoke players managed to play for the club without making a league start but were still able to score for the club after they came off the bench.

What’s remarkable about them both is that the pair both netted in Wales, and they were both late in the game, former England forward Michael Owen’s goal for the club came in a consolation defeat at Swansea City back in January of 2013.

The other was one of the most important in Stoke’s history, and it came through forward Souleymane Oulare in 2002 as he scored an extra-time goal to win the play-off semi-final second-leg at Cardiff City. It sent the Potters to the final of the play-offs at the Millennium Stadium where Stoke were promoted to the second division.