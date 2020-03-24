Did you know these 2 QPR facts?

Life for football fans has become rather boring these past weeks after all action was suspended until the end of April thanks to recent events.

For QPR, it will perhaps not prove as problematic as it will for others in the hot-spots in the Championship. The R’s currently sit in 13th with nine matches remaining, 11 points clear of relegation and six behind the play-offs.

Their fans will still be eager to see a return of the action, however, even if the remaining games are nine dead rubbers.

But for now, we have gathered together TWO interesting QPR facts for you to peruse…

Pitch pioneers

It is now rather common for lower league sides to replace their grass pitches with astroturf or 3G surfaces in order to save money on maintenance, but QPR were actually the trend-setters here.

They were the first club in England to play with an artificial pitch back in 1981 and they kept it for seven years – also becoming the first team to remove an astroturf pitch as well.

It does not, however, look like something the club will be doing again anytime soon.

Crowdfunding (literally)

QPR fans above a certain age will remember the January transfer window of 2002 and the arrival of centre-back Danny Shittu.

The defender who went on to make over 150 appearances for The R’s, was a popular figure during his time in West London, but did you know his move was not actually funded by the club?

It was a family of fans called the Wintons, in fact, who paid for his move from Charlton Athletic.