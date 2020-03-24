Did you know these 2 Preston North End facts?

Preston North End are a club steeped in a rich history, which has seen the Lilywhites be crowned English champions on two occasions and they were also the first team English football to go an entire season unbeaten.

The Lilywhites have, though, spent their recent history playing in both the Championship and in League One, with the club having come close on a couple of occasions to earning promotion to the Premier League since the turn of the millennium, but ultimately falling just short.

Alex Neil currently has Preston looking in a strong position to mount another promotion challenge from the Championship this campaign, with the Lilywhites currently sat in sixth place with nine games remaining, meaning they are well placed for a top six finish, if and when the season can resume.

Preston are a club that you feel would be a very good addition to the top flight were they to secure promotion in the next few years, with the Lilywhites having a lot of history and also a ground in Deepdale that you could comfortably see being comfortable in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at TWO facts about Preston North End that you might not have known…

The play-off hoodoo

Preston North End headed into the 2014/15 season under real pressure to ensure that they managed to secure a return to the Championship, with the club heading for their fourth successive campaign in League One, following their relegation from the Championship in 2010/11.

The season before has seen the Lilywhites fall to yet another heartbreaking defeat in the play-offs, with the Lilywhites having suffered a defeat against Rotherham United in the play-off semi-finals – and that meant that Preston had failed to secure promotion from the play-offs in either the Championship or League One on ten occasions.

The Lilywhites, though, would finally see that hoodoo brought to an end at Wembley against Swindon Town, after they had missed out on automatic promotion to the Championship on the final day of the regular campaign, but thanks to a Jermaine Beckford hat-trick they managed to break their play-off duck with a 4-0 win.

The Deepdale accolade

Preston North End can trace their history back to their formation in 1880, having initially been established as a cricket club back in 1875, and they have played their home matches at Deepdale throughout their history of being an established English Football League club.

That means that Deepdale has the accolade of being the oldest professional football site in the world that is still in continued use, although obviously there have been a number of large scale changes to the stadium and the land throughout the years that Preston have played their home games in the stadium.

The stadium first started to take what is now its modern look back in 1995 when the old west stand was knocked down and replaced with the Tom Finney Stand, while the Bill Shankly Cop was created just two years later – and in 2007 the old Pavilion Stand was also replaced in what many people viewed as the end of the old Deepdale.