Did you know these 2 Portsmouth facts?

Portsmouth have made an impressive recovery in recent years after falling from the Premier League in 2010 to League Two in 2013.

Financial trouble saw the club in freefall, but following promotion back to the third tier in 2017 they have been one of the stronger sides in League One, finishing fourth last season.

This term they are once again sat in fourth, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 35 matches played.

With football suspended it is not yet known when they will be back in action though, with the EFL confirming that matches will resume on April 30 at the earliest.

With no matches set to take place until then, we look at two Portsmouth facts you may not have known.

Portsmouth are England’s largest fan-owned club

After years of financial uncertainty, Portsmouth was bought by the Pompey Supporters Trust in April 2013, making it the largest fan-owned club in England.

The club had been in administration following years of mismanagement by former owners Convers Sports Initiatives.

Fratton Park hosted the first floodlit game in the UK

Fratton Park is an old school ground renowned for its fantastic atmosphere but it was actually the first ground in the United Kingdom to host a floodlit match.

The footballing first took place on February 22 1956, with Pompey playing host to a Newcastle United side boasting Jackie Milburn.

The Magpies ran out 2-0 winner on the day, but Portsmouth kept the record.