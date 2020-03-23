Did you know these 2 Nottingham Forest facts?

As one of the Football League’s most reputable and historical clubs, Nottingham Forest will surely be dreaming of a long awaited return to the Premier League, with Sabri Lamouchi having turned his side into promotion contenders this season.

After making a good start to the campaign under the Frenchman, the Reds have since continued their strong form into the new year, with the City Ground side currently occupying fifth place in the league standings with just nine games left to play in the Championship.

Combining youth and experience to great effect, Lamouchi has managed to establish a never say die attitude amongst his squad, thus seeing them recover well from losing positions to pick up vital points this term.

With a rich history of being successful at the top level of the English game, both the Forest boss and his players will be dreaming of a return to the big time this term as they seek to bring top flight football back to the City Ground for the first time since 1999.

Here, we take a look at TWO Nottingham Forest facts that you may have or have not known about before….

Good Samaritans

Not long after their formation back in the latter stages of the 19th century, Forest were quick to provide aid to their fellow clubs which had also started out around the same time as themselves.

The City Ground club was quick to donate kits to the newly formed Arsenal, with the red shirts provided by Forest leading to the Gunners permanently adopting the red strip that they don today.

Whilst the Midlands club also lent kits to Everton and helped to establish where Brighton would go on to play their early home fixtures.

By helping these other fledgling English clubs to get off the ground, Forest not only helped themselves but also contributed to a big new dawn for the game on British soil.

Old but gold

After local rivals Notts County were demoted to the National League back in 2019, Forest officially became the oldest existing Football League club after forming way back in 1865.

County of course had held this title for many decades after forming back in 1862, with the Meadow Lane club proudly boasting of their achievement over the years.

The rivalry between the two clubs has somewhat diminished in recent years, particularly as Forest’s success has been mirrored by County’s gradual decline towards non league football.

With the two club’s stadiums sitting only a stones throw away, it is one of the most unique and fascinating football relationships existing in today’s modern game.