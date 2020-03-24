Did you know these 2 Leeds United facts?

Leeds United have had more than their fair share of bizarre moments during their history, with many not being able to keep track with a lot of the club’s goings on throughout the years, shrouded in a lot of mystery.

The Whites’ history has seen a lot of ups and downs (as the famous song goes) and with that has come a lot of periods of success intertwined with some very unfortunate circumstances.

The Elland Road faithful have experienced the full catalogue of human emotion, and that’s just been in the past two months of Championship action, not to mention their rise and fall in England’s top flight.

There remains a lot of mystery around Leeds United thanks to some very confusing years out of the top flight, with a number of controversial ownerships stunting the Whites’ potential further after their financial demise.

A lot at Elland Road embrace the interesting characteristics that the club has to offer, while others crave normality, seeing that as their key to success, rather than trying to stir up chaos.

Here, we take a look at two facts you might not have known about the Whites…

Bielsa tops some esteemed company

El Loco looks like taking charge of two full seasons at Elland Road, something of a rarity in the Argentine’s checkered managerial career, but his achievements at Leeds cannot be underestimated.

With Leeds currently sitting seven points clear of third place and top of the table, Bielsa has masterminded two promotion-challenging campaigns at Leeds with a squad that no one had much hope for.

A host of very prestigious managers have taken to the dugout at Elland Road, but none more iconic than Don Revie, whose presence is still marked in Bronze outside the East Stand.

Despite winning the First Division title and the FA Cup, Revie is not the club’s best manager in terms of win percentage. That accolade currently stands with the current Leeds boss.

While Revie has a very impressive win percentage of 53.24%, a run of five straight wins in the league for Leeds have seen Bielsa move clear with a rate of 53.83%.

A pinch of salt has to be taken here, given that Bielsa has been at the helm eight times less games at present, still a formidable record.

The Gentle Giant

John Charles is revered as one of Leeds’ best-ever players, and rightly so after his goalscoring exploits in the mid-1900s.

Playing over 300 games for Leeds across two separate stints, split either side of a lengthy spell with Italian giants Juventus, he was an immense goalscorer that didn’t always spearhead the attack.

Starting out as a centre-back, Charles eventually made his way up the pitch into the attack and never looked back, scoring over 150 goals for Leeds.

While his exploits as a goalscorer earned him the honour of having the West Stand named after him, the most astounding part about his career with Leeds and elsewhere is that he was ever cautioned or sent off, something that seems completely inconceivable nowadays with the ease at which cards are brandished.

