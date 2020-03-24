Did you know these 2 Fulham facts?

Fulham have made good progress this season as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

With Scott Parker at the helm, the Cottagers find themselves 3rd in the Championship with nine games remaining–six points back from the automatic promotion places but nine points clear of Bristol City in seventh.

Many at the west London club will likely consider themselves a deserving top-flight club, understandable given their record over the last 20 years, but it appears they will need to successfully navigate the play-offs if they’re to get back to the promised land this season.

Fulham have got a rich and storied history, which has included more than a few twists and turns, Parker’s squad will undoubtedly be hoping they can write their place in it by sealing promotion when the 2019/20 campaign finally concludes.

Here we take a look at two Fulham fans that you may or may not have heard about before…

The oldest club in London

As of the start of the current campaign, there are 12 London-based clubs playing in the English professional leagues. Five in the Premier League, five in the Championship, one in League One and one in League Two.

Amongst those 12, Fulham are uniquely placed as the oldest professional football club in London. The west London club was formed back in 1879–earlier than any other club in the nation’s capital.

They were not the first club in the city to turn professional, however, as they gained that status in 1898–eight years after Arsenal (known as Royal Arsenal at the time).

What’s in a nickname?

As nicknames for football clubs go, the Cottagers is relatively self-explanatory as the west London club play at Craven Cottage, which has a cottage in the corner.

However, that was not always the case. Fulham’s original nickname was the Saints as when they were originally formed by a group of worshipers from a church in West Kensington they were known as Fulham St Andrew’s Church Sunday School FC.

When the club shortened its name to just Fulham FC in 1889 they made the decision to drop the Saints nickname.

A wise move in my book as otherwise they’d have to share their nickname with a string of other sides, including Southampton and St Albans.