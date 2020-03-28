Did you know these 2 facts about Tranmere Rovers’ James Vaughan?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Tranmere Rovers face an uphill battle if they’re to retain their status as League One club this season, with Micky Mellon’s side currently occupying a spot in the relegation zone.

The Whites are three points adrift of safety with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign, although recent events have called a halt to fixtures across the globe.

Tranmere signed James Vaughan on loan in the January transfer window in an attempt to add to their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

Vaughan has made a relatively strong start to life at Prenton Park, having scored three goals in his eight league appearances for Micky Mellon’s men.

The Tranmere boss will be hoping that the on-loan forward can continue to impress as the season heads towards a conclusion, and he could be the difference between retaining their status as a League One club and being relegated into the fourth tier of English football.

We look at TWO facts about James Vaughan that you might not have heard of before.

Find out what they are, below….

Vaughan is the Premier League’s youngest ever goalscorer.

Vaughan started his career with Premier League side Everton, and he certainly made a positive start to life at Goodison Park.

The forward netted his debut goal for the club at the age of 16, as he scored against Crystal Palace back in 2005, which makes him the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League, which is a record that still stands to this day.

He eventually went on to score nine goals in total for the Toffees, before moving to Norwich City in 2011.

Vaughan almost signed for Rangers earlier in his career.

Vaughan almost signed for Scottish giants Rangers whilst he was with Birmingham City, with the Daily Mail claiming that the striker was being targeted by Mark Warburton’s side.

A move never materialised though for one reason or another, and Vaughan did leave Birmingham by mutual consent in the summer of 2016.

He later moved to Bury, and went on to play a key role in firing them to safety on the final day of the season in the 2016/17 campaign.