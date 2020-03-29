Did you know these 2 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri?

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the 2020 that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans would have had in mind after an impressive first-half of this year’s league campaign.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions in the Championship, but a dismal run of results has seen them slide down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

They now sit 15th in the league table with nine games remaining of the season, and the pressure is firmly on Garry Monk from sections of the Hillsborough faithful.

One player that hasn’t hit his best form this season is Fernando Forestieri, who only has two goals to his name from his 19 appearances in all competitions to date.

Forestieri is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and his future at the club hangs in the balance after recent events called a halt to fixtures across the globe.

We look at TWO facts that you might not have known about Forestieri below.

Committing his allegiance to Italy.

Forestieri declined a call-up to the Argentinian under 17s side earlier in his career, before going on to feature for the Italian youth sides later down the line.

He has yet to be capped at senior level for the Italian national side, but has represented them at Under 17s, 19s, 20s and 21s level.

Forestieri started his youth career with Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys before signing for Boca Juniors back in 2003.

Forestieri is yet to score a hat-trick for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Italian was hugely impressive in the first two seasons of his time with the club, as he netted 15 goals in the 2015/16 campaign, before hitting 12 goals in the 2016/17 season.

He then had his run in the team disrupted through various injuries and suspensions, which have eventually led to him struggling to get into Garry Monk’s starting XI on a consistent basis this term.

In total, Forestieri has made 134 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, and has scored 40 goals, but is surprisingly yet to score a hat-trick for the Owls.

