Did you know these 2 facts about Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban?

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has had a superb season, netting 17 goals in 36 games.

Joining the Reds in 2018, Grabban had a successful first campaign at the City Ground, grabbing 17 goals in all competitions and he is on the verge of bettering that tally.

The Croydon-born striker has been very much a consistent finisher throughout his career, netting over 100 goals for a total of 14 different clubs.

Starting his career with Crystal Palace, Grabban would have varied spells with the likes of Millwall, Brentford, Rotherham United and Bournemouth, before finally gaining a chance in the Premier League with Norwich City in 2015.

Minimal playing time at Carrow Road would see Grabban deemed surplus to requirements, and he would return to Bournemouth to help Eddie Howe’s find stability in the Premier League.

Returning to the Championship with loan spells at Reading, Sunderland and then Aston Villa, Grabban would help the latter gain a play-off final place, but he would not remain at Villa Park, instead moving to Forest.

Such good form over his two seasons with the Reds could reap a reward if Sabri Lamouchi’s side gain promotion this term, which for Grabban would be another shot at highest level of football in England.

Looking over the striker’s season, we have looked at TWO things you may not have known about him…

Uncapped by Jamaica

Although he was born in England, Grabban pledged his international allegiance to Jamaica in 2014 after receiving a call up from German coach Winfried Schafer.

Due to play against Serbia in an international friendly, Grabban set off to embark on his first international experience, but passport issues stopped him from gaining authority to play or travel.

Called up once more to face Venezuela and Cuba in 2015, Grabban did not feature and is yet to be capped.

One league goal in his first five professional seasons

After being handed his professional debut by Crystal Palace, Grabban would be in and around the starting eleven at Selhurst Park during the first three seasons of his career.

Mainly playing as a substitute, Grabban would net one goal at his boyhood club, before moving on to have loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Motherwell.

Grabban would fail to score a single goal for either, before ending his time with the former for a mid-season loan to Milwall.

In total, Grabban played 29 times during the first five seasons of his career, scoring just one goal in the process.