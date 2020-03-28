Did you know these 2 facts about Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

It’s been a disappointing season for Middlesbrough, but one man has exceeded all expectations.

Ashley Fletcher arrived at the Riverside Stadium in the summer of 2017 but has never really hit the heights that were expected of him after signing for a fee in the region of £6.5million.

However this season things have really kicked on for the striker.

Fletcher is Middlesbrough’s top goalscorer this term with eight goals and five assists to his name, but the road to success started long before he moved to Teesside.

Here are two facts that you might not have known about Ashley Fletcher.

More than just a good footballer

He made his name is the sport that we all know and love, but Ashley Fletcher was more than just an athlete.

Attending secondary school in Bolton, the striker obtained 12 GCSEs in total – all of which were As and Bs.

Of course Fletcher threw his efforts into making a career in football but it’s reassuring to know that he’s got something else in his locker for when he hangs up his boots.

A bold decision to leave Old Trafford

Many players are told when their time at a club like Manchester United is over, but not Ashley Fletcher.

The striker was offered the chance to extend his stay with the Red Devils after impressing on loan at Barnsley in 2016, but turned down the offer of a new deal.

Fletcher went on to sign for West Ham United as he sought first team football and never looked back.