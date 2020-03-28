Did you know these 2 facts about Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

It’s certainly not been the season that many Huddersfield Town supporters would have originally had in mind in their first year back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League.

The Terriers would have been hoping for a swift return into the top-flight, but are now struggling to retain their Championship status after an inconsistent league campaign so far.

Danny Cowley’s men are sat 18th in the second tier standings, and are just three points clear of the relegation zone, which will make concerning reading for the Terriers boss.

One player that has been a rare bright spark for Huddersfield Town this season though is Karlan Grant, with their summer signing adjusting well to his new surroundings.

Grant has 16 goals to his name so far this term in all competitions, and has previously attracting interest from the likes of Wolves and AFC Bournemouth.

We take a look at TWO facts you might not have known about Karlan Grant below.

His talent was there for all to see at a young age.

Grant was Charlton Athletic’s top goalscorer for their Under 18s side early into his career, and that was whilst he was still a schoolboy.

So it might not come as a surprise to many that he has gone on to have a successful career at senior level.

He’s already attracting interest from Premier League clubs, and he’ll be weighing up his next move carefully, as it could make or break him as a player.

Grant is eligible to represent Scotland

Grant has already represented England at Under 17s, 18s and 19s level earlier in his career, but is eligible to play for Scotland through links with his Scottish mother.

If he can continue to impress for Huddersfield Town in the future, then it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Scotland boss Steve Clarke look into the possibility of tempting Grant to change his allegiances major competitions coming up.

