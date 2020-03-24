Did you know these 2 facts about Birmingham City’s Ivan Sunjic?

After arriving at St Andrew’s last summer, Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic has taken a little while to settle into his surroundings since completing his move from Dinamo Zagreb, with the 23-year-old transferring for a sizeable fee.

A deep-lying midfield player who tends to stay close to the backline in order to provide a screen, Sunjic doesn’t possess the best passing range, however the work he does without the ball for the Blues is certainly overlooked and underrated by many.

Given the experience that he has built up during his time in Croatia, it is easy to forget that the midfielder is still very much making his way in the game at the age of 23 and will only improve as he continues to adapt to the full throttle style of the Championship.

Here, we have devised a list of TWO facts about Ivan Sunjic that you may not have known about….

Bosnian by birth

Despite playing internationally for Croatia and being recognised as a Croatian national, Sunjic was in fact born in nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the young midfielder eventually moving to neighbouring Croatia to pursue his career in football.

After completing the move between the two countries, Sunjic was then enrolled in the famed Dinamo Zagreb academy which has produced the likes of Luka Modric and Ante Coric over the years.

The midfielder took a while to break through but eventually became a regular for the Croatian side in between spells with Lokomotiva, another Zagreb based club.

Sunjic eventually made the tough decision to leave his homeland in a bid to improve his all round game and attempt a new challenge, with Birmingham City winning the race for his services.

Captain fantastic

Upon appearing for his country at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championships in Italy, Sunjic was quickly made captain of the side due to his leadership qualities.

Despite the Croat’s achieving very little in the tournament, Sunjic led his side in all three games, thus providing the 23-year-old with some great experience of taking on a leadership role.

It is this leadership experience that will certainly help him in the long run at Birmingham City, with the player becoming more and more vocal towards his teammates as he continues to settle into life in England.

If he continues to improve at the current rate of exertion, Sunjic could one day don the armband at St Andrew’s over the next few years.