Did you know these 2 Cardiff City facts?

Cardiff City will strive to resume their late play-off push in the Championship when the EFL’s fixture suspension comes to an end, with Neil Harris’ side currently sitting just two points adrift of sixth spot.

The Welsh side endured an underwhelming start to the campaign under former boss Neil Warnock, with Cardiff have slowly started climbing the table since Neil Harris’ arrival at the club in January with the Bluebirds now sat ninth in the second-tier standings.

Cardiff’s last outing saw them seal an important 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Barnsley at Oakwell, with this victory seeing Harris’ men jump to within two points of sixth-placed Preston following a gradual improvement during the second half of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at TWO interesting facts which largely tell the story of Cardiff’s season…

Cardiff have recorded the lowest percentage for possession and pass completion in the Championship this term

Cardiff may be sitting ninth in the second-tier table as they plot a play-off surge following the EFL’s fixture suspension, but Harris’ men have got themselves into this position using a unique style which has seen them average just 43.8% possession in matches this season, according to WhoScored.

The Bluebirds have also completed only 64% of their passes over the campaign, with Harris depending on industrious performances from his players in order to win matches rather than dominating play in the same way the likes of Leeds, Fulham and Brentford have managed.

The individual brilliance of Lee Tomlin has been key in helping Cardiff break down sides in the absence of a strong possession percentage, with players such as Callum Paterson and Will Vaulks having also played an important part of late given their hard-working approaches.

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Did Cardiff score higher or lower than 36 points in the Premier League last season? Higher Lower

Cardiff have scored the most set-piece goals in the division this season

Cardiff boast the best goalscoring record from set-pieces in the Championship this term as a result of their 19 efforts from free-kicks and corners, with the Bluebirds utilising their physical and aerial dominance as a replacement for their short-passing ability.

The Welsh side’s outstanding record from set-pieces has helped them grind out results at times this campaign, with this crucial trait having helped propel their play-off push during the second half of the season despite one or two unconvincing performances.

This statistic proves how Cardiff have become such a difficult opponent for second-tier sides this term, and it could be that opposition sides’ struggles in dealing with the Bluebirds’ set-piece threat may result in Harris’ men sneaking into the play-offs.