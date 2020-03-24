Did you know these 2 Brentford facts?

Brentford will be bidding for a historic promotion to the Premier League when the suspension of football comes to an end.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently fourth in the Championship table and in the club’s last season at Griffin Park look set to compete in the playoffs as they hope to return to England’s top flight for the first time since 1947.

The Bees are currently 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places with nine matches to play, but it remains to be seen when they will be able to return to the pitch.

April 30 was the earliest date given by the EFL that football could return, so here, we look at two facts about Brentford you might not know.

Brentford nearly played rugby

Brentford Football Club was founded in 1889, but it was very nearly a rugby club.

The members of the Brentford Rowing Club had a vote on which sport they would play during the winter, with football and rugby union under consideration.

In the end, football won by eight votes to five and Brentford FC played their first match against Kew FC at the Clifden House Ground.

QPR tried to buy Griffin Park

Fellow West London club and bitter Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers tried to buy Brentford back in 1967, with the R’s planning on moving into Griffin Park.

Initially the deal was agreed to by the then Brentford chairman Jack Dunnett, but after demonstrations by fans the deal fell through.

It is said the protests lasted 38 days in total, with Dunnett selling his shares in the club as a result.