Did you know these 2 Bolton Wanderers facts?

Bolton Wanderers are one of England’s most well-known clubs as they are the seventh oldest club in the country and look set to be playing in the fourth-tier next season.

Wanderers have had a tough time as of late with the club facing several issues on and off the pitch with matters away from the grass coming to the forefront in recent seasons. The club look destined to be playing in the fourth tier of English football next season as they sit bottom of League One and are 21 points behind the clubs outside of the relegation zone.

Bolton were hit with a 12-point deduction at the start of the current campaign due to the club entering administration towards the back end of the 2018/2019 season and the club were handed a further five-point deduction for the failure to fulfil fixtures against Brentford and Doncaster Rovers with the deduction being upheld at the start of the new year, these deductions appear to have condemned the Trotters to another relegation this term.

With Bolton’s relegation yet to be confirmed, here are TWO facts about League One’s basement club that you might not know…

Founding member of the English Football League

Not the heavily monetised Premier League that was formed in 1992 due to financial powerhouses in the game, but the very beginning of standardised football in England. Bolton were one of the 12 founding members of the Football League as we know it alongside clubs such as Aston Villa, Notts County and Preston North End.

1888 was the year that the competition was formed with Lancashire rivals Preston winning the first ever competitive title the following year. Bolton finished in a respectable fifth place during that first season, but they were 18 points off the pace as Preston stormed to an undefeated season as well as an FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Their first ever £1m transfer

Bolton made club history in 1995 when they unveiled the signing of Gerry Taggart from Barnsley as the club were preparing for their maiden season in the newly formed Premier League, but the club would fall straight back out the top-flight as they finished bottom of the league in 1996 picking up just 29 points from their 38 games.

Taggart made 26 top-flight appearances for Bolton during his three-year spell in Lancashire, scoring on one occasion with that goal coming in a 4-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in 1996. Taggart would leave Bolton in 1998 as he signed for Leicester City where he would go on to win the Football League Cup in 2000.