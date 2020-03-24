Did you know these 2 Blackpool facts?

Blackpool appear to have little to play for when they return to Sky Bet League One action next month with the club all but confirming their place in the third tier for next season.

The Tangerines find themselves in 13th place in the division with just nine games left to play this season and find themselves 14 points behind those who occupy the final play-off spot. Although they can still mathematically reach a play-off place this season, it would require quite the upturn in form from Neil Critchley’s side.

It has been a season of change for the Seasiders this time around as the Oyston family finally sold the club back at the start of the season to Simon Sadler for a reported £10m which allowed the club’s fan base to finally return to Bloomfield Road after years of absence. The supporters had huge optimism going into the current campaign but instead it has been quite underwhelming as the Tangerines are unlikely to catch those in the top six.

As surprising as it would be for Blackpool to find themselves in a promotion place come the season’s conclusion, here are a further TWO surprising facts about the club…

Maiden Ballon d’Or triumph

When you think of all the players to have won the Ballon d’Or in recent years, you think of the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo who both play for some of Europe’s biggest sides in the modern day. But back in the 1950’s, Blackpool were one of those sides who were competing on the European front on behalf of England.

The jewel in their crown was a certain Sir Stanley Matthews, the first ever recipient of the European Ballon d’Or. The former Blackpool superstar could attract large crowds by himself with his ability to dribble past opponents unrivalled in the European game at the time. He would make 379 appearances for the Tangerines over a 14-year association with the North West club in a career than spanned over 30 years, he was playing well into his 40s when he finally retired at boyhood club Stoke City in 1965.

Meaning behind the club badge

The club badge was introduced in 1899 with the club choosing to showcase the town’s famous coat of arms. The black wavy bars on the badge are believed to symbolise the waves of the sea whereas the gold bars show the sands of the Blackpool coast.

The club made use of the coat of arms in order to cement a close association with the families in power during the early history of the seaside town. Despite having multiple badges throughout the club’s history, the Tangerines have returned to a more traditional badge which contains the town’s coat of arms.